Wow - A Dolphin Spotted Swimming In The East River Today Near Roosevelt Island? Did You See Flipper?
Was that Flipper spotted in the East River today? The Twitterverse reported spotting a dolphin swimming in the East River near Roosevelt Island this afternoon.
Dolphins in the East River! Video taken by my sister: pic.twitter.com/NYU2AqjFi5— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) August 27, 2022
MSNBC reports on the clean up of the Hudson River bringing dolphins to the NY area.
Between Roosevelt Island and Manhattan.— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) August 27, 2022
And take a look of dolphins spotted last year swimming in the East River near Greenpoint.
Researchers at the Wildlife Conservation Society and NY Aquarium are studying dolphins in the NY waters.
