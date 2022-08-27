Saturday, August 27, 2022

Wow - A Dolphin Spotted Swimming In The East River Today Near Roosevelt Island? Did You See Flipper?

Was that Flipper spotted in the East River today? The Twitterverse reported spotting a dolphin swimming in the East River near Roosevelt Island this afternoon.

MSNBC reports on the clean up of the Hudson River bringing dolphins to the NY area.

And take a look of dolphins spotted last year swimming in the East River near Greenpoint.

Researchers at the Wildlife Conservation Society and NY Aquarium are studying dolphins in the NY waters.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:54:00 PM

