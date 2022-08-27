Wow - A Dolphin Spotted Swimming In The East River Today Near Roosevelt Island? Did You See Flipper?

Was that Flipper spotted in the East River today? The Twitterverse reported spotting a dolphin swimming in the East River near Roosevelt Island this afternoon.

Dolphins in the East River! Video taken by my sister: pic.twitter.com/NYU2AqjFi5 — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) August 27, 2022

Between Roosevelt Island and Manhattan. — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) August 27, 2022

MSNBC reports on the clean up of the Hudson River bringing dolphins to the NY area.

And take a look of dolphins spotted last year swimming in the East River near Greenpoint.

Researchers at the Wildlife Conservation Society and NY Aquarium are studying dolphins in the NY waters.