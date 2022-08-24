You're Invited To RIRA Roosevelt Island Community Emergency Committee Meeting On Preparedness, Flooding And Climate Change Webinar Thursday August 25

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:



RIRA Community Emergency Committee meeting on Preparedness, Flooding, and Climate Change webinar

Long time community activist and RIRA member Frank Farance presents his monthly talk on Roosevelt Island emergency preparedness. Since April 2021, Mr. Farance has been providing a monthly presentation of the 4th Thursday each month at 8-9 PM. Each month address a different topic, including seasonal hazards and preparedness. This month's topics include



Climate Change, how it affects Roosevelt Island

How floods affect Roosevelt Island: inundation, riverine, storm surge, wave action

Flood Plan estimates through 2100

Community Resilience

Emergency Management cycle applied to Roosevelt Island: Prepare, Respond, Recover, Mitigate

Specific Actions for: Government, Community, Organizations, Housing, Individuals

Closing, Q&A

Frank Farance is a supervisor in the American Red Cross of Greater New York, Disaster Action Team (DAT), which has responded to fires on Roosevelt Island. He is also a National Weather Service Weather Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador. He is a graduate of FEMA's National Emergency Management Advanced Academy (NEMAA) and he is highly trained in many areas of emergency management.



The following is the Zoom meeting info:



https://zoom.us/j/91230498521? pwd= Q05STWZGUk1iUm9Iai9YajFmbnI2dz 09

Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521

Passcode: 591680



One tap mobile: +19292056099,,91230498521#,,,,*591680# US (New York)



Dial by your location: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

