Roosevelt Island Residents Are Invited To Meet And Greet Wimbledon Women's Doubles Tennis Champ And US Open Player Barbara Krejcikova 6-7 pm Tonight At Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Lobby.

Roosevelt Island residents are invited to Meet and Greet Tennis Champ and US Open player Barbara Krejcikova 6-7 pm tonight at Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Lobby.

According to a Graduate Hote l spokesperson:

We’re hoping that residents of the Island would like to join us, should be an amazing opportunity to meet a player!

Watch the Tennis Channel Warm and Fuzzy interview with Barbara Krejcikova,



highlights from her 2022 Wimbledon Women's Doubles Final Championship win

and more from the US Tennis Open

taking place now thru September 11 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows NYC.