Powerful NYC Congressional Committee Chairs Facing Each Other In Upcoming Democratic Party Primary This August - Both Incumbent Carolyn Maloney And Challenger Jerry Nadler Campaigning Yesterday At Roosevelt Island Day Meeting And Speaking With Residents
Due to congressional redistricting, 2 powerful NYC Democrats and House
Committee Chairs are running against each other in the District 12 Democratic
Party Congressional
primary taking place August 13-23.
In a primary election where every single vote could mean the difference between victory and defeat, both incumbent Carolyn MaloneyJerry Nadler
yesterday meeting with local residents on Roosevelt Island Day.
Hellooooooo Roosevelt Island 👋 pic.twitter.com/RoDLVaCtVp— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) June 11, 2022
I had a great morning meeting some excited voters in Yorkville and on Roosevelt Island! So many of the people I spoke to already have plans to vote on August 23rd—do you? pic.twitter.com/IpBr1eUs3C— Jerry Nadler (@JerryNadler) June 11, 2022
I interviewed both yesterday so stay tuned.
More info about both candidates available at their websites,
and Mr Nadler.
After Columbine, they said it was too soon to act.— Jerry Nadler (@JerryNadler) June 2, 2022
After Sandy Hook, they said it was too soon to act.
After Parkland, they said it was too soon to act.
After Uvalde, they said it was too soon to act.
Too soon? My friends—what the hell are you waiting for? https://t.co/37CRKc7EzV
0 comments :
Post a Comment