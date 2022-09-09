Wearing A Mask Is Encouraged But Now Optional On The Roosevelt Island Tram And Red Bus Says RIOC - Masks Optional On NY State Public Transportation Say Governor Kathy Hochul
NY State Governor Kathy Hochul announced last Wednesday:
... masking will now be optional in multiple settings where they were previously required, including on public transportation, in for-hire vehicles, at airports, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and detention centers. Masks will continue to be required at adult care and health care facilities regulated by the state Department of Health, and in clinical settings regulated by the Office of Mental Health, Office of Addiction Services and Supports, and Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.
Starting today, masks will be optional in some places where they had previously been required, including on mass transit. pic.twitter.com/5zTT4uRB6h— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 7, 2022
Beginning today, masks are encouraged but optional on @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR and @MetroNorth. pic.twitter.com/BMOea8nE67— MTA (@MTA) September 7, 2022
A Roosevelt Island resident hopes:
Would be nice if RIOC gets the messaging right as this unfolds AND continues to offer masks on Red Buses & Tram if folks want them.
Personally— I think this is terrible. But I’ll continue to wear one in close situations...
Today the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) tweeted.
Effective immediately, masks will be optional on the Roosevelt Island tram and bus.— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) September 9, 2022
While wearing a mask is encouraged, it is your choice. Let's respect each other's decisions. pic.twitter.com/2Y8YXm4SQm
