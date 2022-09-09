Wearing A Mask Is Encouraged But Now Optional On The Roosevelt Island Tram And Red Bus Says RIOC - Masks Optional On NY State Public Transportation Say Governor Kathy Hochul

NY State Governor Kathy Hochul announced last Wednesday:

Starting today, masks will be optional in some places where they had previously been required, including on mass transit. pic.twitter.com/5zTT4uRB6h

Beginning today, masks are encouraged but optional on @NYCTSubway , @NYCTBus , @LIRR and @MetroNorth . pic.twitter.com/BMOea8nE67

A Roosevelt Island resident hopes:

Would be nice if RIOC gets the messaging right as this unfolds AND continues to offer masks on Red Buses & Tram if folks want them.

Personally— I think this is terrible. But I’ll continue to wear one in close situations...