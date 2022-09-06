Update On Roosevelt Island Motorgate Garage Parking Rate Increase - RIOC President Says Operator Sent Out Inaccurate Notice, Monthly Price Will Not Double But Will Increase By $25 For Residents, $76 For Non Residents

Reported last Wednesday August 31 of a Roosevelt Island resident receiving an email from the operator of the Motorgate Garage

about a doubling of the monthly resident parking fee to $350.

Many Roosevelt Island residents who are monthly Motorgate Garage customers asked questions similar to this resident:

I understand some misinformation has spread concerning the monthly parking rates at the Motorgate Garage located at 688 Main Street New York, NY 10044. Please allow me to clarify what happened and give you the facts.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) and Manhattan Park (an entity with a share of the garage) have contracted a vendor, SP Plus, to oversee the garage operations. Subsequently, SP Plus has sent out an inaccurate notice to monthly parking permit holders advising of rate increases. RIOC will take action to correct the error by the vendor. However, I want to address your concerns regarding the mentioned increases within the notice.

For over 14 years, the rates have remained flat for all permit holders while area parking garage prices have continued to soar.

While still achieving our goal of providing the best quality of life possible and keeping it affordable – RIOC will be increasing resident monthly parking permit fees for the first time in over a decade by $25 per month. In comparison, non-resident fees will increase by $76.03 per month.

The improvements and elevated services will prove to be immeasurable.

The new rates will be going into effect November 14, 2022 for resident permit holders and non-resident permit holders. Working together, we will continue to spotlight the beauty of Roosevelt Island while being a model for other communities in New York State to follow.

For more information or concerns, please contact SP Plus at 1-800-245-4714.