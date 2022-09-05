Tipster Reports 7-10 NYPD Plain Clothes Officers/Detectives In Two Unmarked Cars Arrest Man Last Friday Night On Roosevelt Island Main Street - RIOC Says Man Charged With 8 Counts Of Drug Trafficking
A Roosevelt Island Tipster observed NYPD activity last Friday night, September 2, on Main Street in front of the Island House building.
|Picture Was Taken Today,Not At Time Of Arrest
According to the Tipster:
Between 630-7pm. about 7-10 plain clothes officers or detectives wearing vests labeled NYPD pulled up quickly in at least 2 unmarked vehicles. Targeted one guy in front of Bread & Butter. Others near him didn't react, everyone complied easily. Took one guy into custody without incident. Whole thing was sudden but over in about 5 minutes.
According to newly hired Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Assistant Vice President Of Communications Akeem Jamal:
1 person charged with 8 counts of drug trafficking per NYPD.No information about this incident available from the NYPD Press Office at this time.
0 comments :
Post a Comment