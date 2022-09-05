Tipster Reports 7-10 NYPD Plain Clothes Officers/Detectives In Two Unmarked Cars Arrest Man Last Friday Night On Roosevelt Island Main Street - RIOC Says Man Charged With 8 Counts Of Drug Trafficking

A Roosevelt Island Tipster observed NYPD activity last Friday night, September 2, on Main Street in front of the Island House building.

Picture Was Taken Today,Not At Time Of Arrest



According to the Tipster:

Between 630-7pm. about 7-10 plain clothes officers or detectives wearing vests labeled NYPD pulled up quickly in at least 2 unmarked vehicles. Targeted one guy in front of Bread & Butter. Others near him didn't react, everyone complied easily. Took one guy into custody without incident. Whole thing was sudden but over in about 5 minutes.

According to newly hired Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Assistant Vice President Of Communications Akeem Jamal:

1 person charged with 8 counts of drug trafficking per NYPD.

No information about this incident available from the NYPD Press Office at this time.