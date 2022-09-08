Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Queens Bound Platform Escalators Out Of Service Through Saturday And No Elevator Service Too - Big Problem For Disabled, Parents With Strollers And People With Mobility Issues

Earlier this afternoon, a resident reported both

Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Queens bound platform escalators

Just got off the Queens bound F train and they are repairing both up escalators leading off the platform. The Escalators after going up a level work. And there is no elevator in service there either, due to elevator replacement. A regrettable situation given the proportion of disabled residents, parents with strollers, and individuals with mobility issues.

were out of service. According to the Tipster:

A sign posted at the escalators as well as the MTA Elevator and Escalator Status web page noted both escalators are estimated to return to service



on Saturday, September 10.

It's a bad time for the Queens bound platform escalators to be broken because the Queens bound platform elevator is being replaced and currently out of service

through



November 2022.

Hopefully the escalators will be repaired by Saturday, if not sooner.