Roosevelt Island Residents Invited To Celebrate Graduate Hotel Sweet Dreams Society Artist Geneva Bernal's End Of Residency Exhibition Friday September 9 - Come See 2 New Sculptures And Hang With Her Geese
An invitation to Roosevelt Island residents from the Graduate Hotel:
We’re celebrating the end-of-residency of our Sweet Dreams Society artist, Geneva Bernal. Geneva has created two sculptures that will be placed in our lobby and viewable for all of the Islanders and public to see. This event is FREE and open to the public.
Date – Friday, September 9
Time – 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Location – Lobby
About - Pulling from Roosevelt Island’s fluid history and local fauna, Sanctuary explores the gradual development of finding home in a new place and what it means to each of us. Hosted in the lobby, this viewing party will feature Geneva's latest sculptures.
According to the Graduate Sweet Dreams Society:
We’re helping emerging artists turn their dreams into reality. Led by Grammy Award-winning DJ White Shadow (a.k.a. Paul Blair) and Graduate Hotels®️, the Graduate Sweet Dreams Society is an immersive artist-in-residence program and creative community, hosted at hotels across the country
0 comments :
Post a Comment