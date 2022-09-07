Roosevelt Island Residents Invited To Celebrate Graduate Hotel Sweet Dreams Society Artist Geneva Bernal's End Of Residency Exhibition Friday September 9 - Come See 2 New Sculptures And Hang With Her Geese

An invitation to Roosevelt Island residents from the Graduate Hotel:



Date – Friday, September 9

Time – 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location – Lobby

About - Pulling from Roosevelt Island’s fluid history and local fauna, Sanctuary explores the gradual development of finding home in a new place and what it means to each of us. Hosted in the lobby, this viewing party will feature Geneva's latest sculptures.

