Friday, September 9, 2022

You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Opening Reception For New 3 Solos Exhibition Saturday September 10 - Meet 2 Photographers Anne Marie Dannenberg, Piotr Roland Olszweski And 1 Sculptor Victoria Thorson

According to Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street)

Photographer Piotr Olszewski, photographer Anne-Marie Dannenberg and Sculptor Victoria Thorson are pleased to invite you to the opening of their Three Solos exhibition at RIVAA Gallery on Saturday, September 10, from 5 to 8 PM.
Meet Roosevelt Roosevelt Island resident and sculptor Victoria Thorson who is one of the artists showing at the Three Solos exhibition. I spoke with her during the August 26-28 Gallery RIVAA Affordable Art Weekend.

 

As reported earlier this summer, RIVAA's new leadership under President Sandra Gavelyte started a Go Fund Me campaign seeking to raise $500 Thousand for renovation of their premises.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:37:00 PM

