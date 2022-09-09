You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Opening Reception For New 3 Solos Exhibition Saturday September 10 - Meet 2 Photographers Anne Marie Dannenberg, Piotr Roland Olszweski And 1 Sculptor Victoria Thorson
According to Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street):
Photographer Piotr Olszewski, photographer Anne-Marie Dannenberg and Sculptor Victoria Thorson are pleased to invite you to the opening of their Three Solos exhibition at RIVAA Gallery on Saturday, September 10, from 5 to 8 PM.sculptor Victoria Thorson who is one of the artists showing at the Three Solos exhibition. I spoke with her during the August 26-28 Gallery RIVAA Affordable Art Weekend.
As reported earlier this summer, RIVAA's new leadership under President Sandra Gavelyte started a Go Fund Me campaign seeking to raise $500 Thousand for renovation of their premises.
