Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Garden Tree And Memorial Plaque At Good Shepherd Plaza In Neglected Condition, RIOC President Says It Will Be Addressed by Grounds Team This Weekend

A Roosevelt Island resident asked this morning:

Wondering if you’ve heard anything from RIOC — or anyone else — about any plans for any remembrances tomorrow. Despite a few mid-summer emails to RIOC and my showing the grounds folks who did the cleanup of the landscape behind the Chapel, as of the other day, our 9/11 plaque remains covered by overgrown greens.

The Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Garden seen today at Good Shepherd Plaza.

The Memorial Plaque with names of residents and FDNY Roosevelt Island based Firefighters who died that day is covered by overgrown grass brush.

The pictures of 9/11 Memorial Tree and Plaque were posted on Roosevelt Islander Instagram Page earlier today. One resident commented:

I mean what would it take for someone ….. ANYONE …. To trim the grass with some scissors…. Rather than taking a picture to talk about it. If I was on the island, I’d do it myself. Although RIOC “runs” the Island…. Crap like this is ridiculous on both ends. Anyone out of the thousands who live here… and passed by the tree and noticed… could have trimmed the grass out of respect. Instead of passing it on to RIOC.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) President Shelton Haynes responded to the Instagram post:

... This area is slated to be addressed by our grounds team this weekend. We ask residents to please do not cut the grass. Everything should look good before anyone pays tribute tomorrow.

The Roosevelt Island 9/11 Memorial Plaque when not covered by overgrown brush looks like this.

Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:

Ed Beyea,

Anthony J. Fallone,

Taimour Khan,

Scott Larsen,

Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island

Deputy Chief Ray Downey,

Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,

Battalion Chief John Moran, and

Battalion Chief John Paolillo.

Last year, a group of Roosevelt Island residents gathered together at the 9/11 Memorial Tree to remember our community members who died that day.