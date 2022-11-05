American Democracy Is At Stake, Get Out And Vote, Early Voting Ends Sunday, Election Day Is Tuesday November 8 - Roosevelt Island Polling Location At PS 217

Tomorrow is the last day of NY State Early Voting for the 2022 General Election.

Roosevelt Island early voting location is at PS 217 (645 Main Street) and hours are 9 AM to 5 PM.

Election Day is Tuesday November 8 at the same location. Hours are 6 AM to 9 PM.

The NYC Board of Elections, early voting numbers for Manhattan thru November 5 are 110,922. .

According to a knowledgeable Tipster the early voting numbers for Roosevelt Island thru Friday are very low.

Here's more on the NY Governor's race.



And the national campaign.



American democracy is at stake. Get out and Vote!!