American Democracy Is At Stake, Get Out And Vote, Early Voting Ends Sunday, Election Day Is Tuesday November 8 - Roosevelt Island Polling Location At PS 217
Tomorrow is the last day of NY State Early Voting for the 2022 General Election.
Roosevelt Island early voting location is at PS 217 (645 Main Street) and hours are 9 AM to 5 PM.
Election Day is Tuesday November 8 at the same location. Hours are 6 AM to 9 PM.
The NYC Board of Elections, early voting numbers for Manhattan thru November 5 are 110,922. .
According to a knowledgeable Tipster the early voting numbers for Roosevelt Island thru Friday are very low.During an October 23 community meeting with NY State Senator Liz Kruger, a Roosevelt Island resident asked if it was possible Governor Kathy Hochul could lose to the Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. Ms Krueger replied, yes, if Democrats don't come out to vote.
Here's more on the NY Governor's race.
And the national campaign.
American democracy is at stake. Get out and Vote!!
The only way to make our democracy stronger is if we fight for it.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 4, 2022
And that starts by electing people who know you, who see you, and who understand what you’re going through.
So vote for Democrats up and down the ballot on Election Day.
