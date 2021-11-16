Scenes From Last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Grow NYC Stop N Swap - Did You Drop Off Or Pick Up Any Items?
Did you drop off or pick up any items from last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Grow NYC Stop N Swap?iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico, 506 people did just that.
I spoke with Grow NYC's Jon Klar who reports:
We are looking to divert waste from landfills in a fun interactive reuse event for the community. We are funded by the Department of Sanitation to run these Stop and Shop events throughout the city. We're doing one in every community district. This is our third event of the fiscal year. We're doing 59.
People bring stuff they don't need anymore or don't want, drop it off with us and we weigh it to get some metrics. W put it out in the proper appropriate section and then folks can take whatever gets put out. You don't need to bring something to take something....
and that people bring:
... everything from books to housewares, lots of clothes, toys, all sorts of things. It really is a grab bag.
Ms Delfico adds:
... in 2019 we were able in three short hours to collect 6300 pounds of good quality items. Over 80% went back to people in the community and the rest went to Goodwill. We're living on an island. There's no reason we can't exchange really great quality items among and to each other and partnering with Grow NYC is the perfect way to do it. They're going to hit about 59 neighborhoods this year and we're one of the first...
