Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Scenes From Last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Grow NYC Stop N Swap - Did You Drop Off Or Pick Up Any Items?

Did you drop off or pick up any items from last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Grow NYC Stop N Swap? 

According to Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico, 506 people did just that.

I spoke with Grow NYC's Jon Klar who reports:

We are looking to divert waste from landfills in a fun interactive reuse event for the community. We are funded by the Department of Sanitation to run these Stop and Shop events throughout the city. We're doing one in every community district. This is our third event of the fiscal year. We're doing 59.

People bring stuff they don't need anymore or don't want, drop it off with us and we weigh it to get some metrics. W put it out in the proper appropriate section and then folks can take whatever gets put out. You don't need to bring something to take something....

and that people bring:

... everything  from books to housewares, lots of clothes, toys, all sorts of things. It really is a grab  bag.

 Ms Delfico adds:

 ...  in 2019  we were able in three short hours to collect 6300 pounds of good quality items. Over 80% went  back to people in the community and the rest went to Goodwill. We're living on an island. There's no reason we can't exchange  really great quality items among and to each  other and partnering with Grow NYC is the  perfect way to do it. They're going to hit about 59  neighborhoods this year and we're one of the first...

Will update when info available on how much was collected at the Roosevelt Island 2021 Stop N Swap.

