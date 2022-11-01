You're Invited To The Great Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash Saturday November 5, Don't Let Your Pumpkin Haunt The Landfill - Bring Pumpkins To Manhattan Park Lawn For Smashing And Turn Them Into Compost, Fun For Kids Of All Ages

The Great Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash takes place again this year at the Manhattan Park lower lawn on Saturday November 5.

The Pumpkin Smash is back!

You bought ‘em, earth wants ‘em. Give our soils a treat, don’t let your pumpkins haunt the landfill where they trick the earth by releasing methane gas. Come smash them for compost with us from 11am to 2pm Saturday, November 5th at our new location - Manhattan Park’s upper “Central Park” lawn, across from Foodtown. Thanks again to Manhattan Park for hosting this fun event.



New this year - Gil Lopez from Big Reuse is back and will be giving out compost at the Pumpkin Smash thanks to generous support from City Council Member Julie Menin who is funding Big Reuse educational compost efforts on Roosevelt Island. Please bring your own container if you want some compost for your houseplants!



Back by popular demand … the leaf pile thanks to Four Freedoms Park for even more leafy goodness! And of course, pumpkin smashing or as we like to call it - pumpkin therapy - will be the main event! All those mushy bits and dry crunchy leaves will be composted.



Regular food scrap droppers know food is not trash. They show their Earth Love by valuing and dropping off coffee grounds, egg shells, veggie (including pumpkins) and fruit scraps each Saturday near the farmers market with local Haki Compost Collective volunteers and you can too. Since 2015, Islanders have diverted over 275,000 pounds of food scraps from landfill. And our compost partners, Big Reuse, take islander’s food scraps and process them into compost which returns to our neighborhood soils. Most recently that compost fed 70+ new baby trees at Lighthouse Park.



Mark your calendars

The Haki Compost Collective volunteers and Big Reuse Food Scrap Drop Off, supported by RIOC, will be moving to the winter Motorgate / Helix location on November 26, 2022 with the Farmers Market. And be on the lookout for the next Haki Volunteer Orientations if you wish to volunteer or write to hakicompost@gmail.com



Please join us for cookies and cider by Wengerd Farm, coffee and cocoa from Foodtown, Cakes by Andrea Jackson while they last. Visit the RI Garden Club worm table and friends from GRIN and iDig2Learn from 11am to 2pm.



A huge shout out to Assembly Member Seawright for sponsoring the Bellies, Bins and Beauty compost initiative and to event supporters RIOC plus volunteers including Coach Scot’s Baseball Players, the Girl Scouts and all the neighbors who bring their Pumpkins, Jack-o-Lanterns, and Gourds for a smashing good time! See ya’ at the Smash.