Sponsored Post - 10 Years Ago This Week Superstorm Sandy Ravaged NYC - Be Prepared, Do You Know Your Roosevelt Island Hurricane Zone? Watch NYC Emergency Management Department Atlantic Hurricane Season Workshop

New Yorkers are resilient. In October 2012, Superstorm Sandy ravaged our city, and took 44 lives. Ten years later, we not only remember those we lost but we recommit to rebuilding and equip ourselves with the necessary engineering solutions to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/T7K01X0wPb

What are hurricane evacuation zones? There are six hurricane evacuation zones, ranked by the risk of storm surge impact, with zone 1 being the most likely to flood. In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, residents in these zones may be ordered to evacuate. I noticed that my zone has changed. Why is that? Zones are updated to incorporate new, higher resolution storm surge model output from the National Weather Service. These data, combined with improved topographic data, and information from actual events, allow the City to more accurately define areas most at risk of flooding due to storm surge from a hurricane....

The Octagon, Manhattan Park, Westview, Island House, Roosevelt Landings, Cornell Tech, Coler Hospital and Riverwalk 480, 475 and 460 Main Street buildings are in Zone 2.



Here's some scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012



