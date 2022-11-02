Resident Asks NY State Senator Liz Krueger For Roosevelt Island Exemption To MTA's NYC Congestion Pricing Plan During Recent Community Meeting - Geographic Exemptions Not Going To Happen Is The Answer

NY State Senator Liz Krueger met with Roosevelt Island residents last October 24 to discuss a variety of community issues.

One resident asked:



Before the question could be completed, Senator Krueger said:



We're not going to do that.

We can't do that.

It's not me it's a Congestion Board that's been created through the MTA that will make all the exemption rules but I will tell you that most everyone who testified in all the many public hearings and the people who have been working on this for years said if you start to exempt people based on geography then you end up having to exempt everyone and it's not going to work.

So my gut is there will be no exemptions. Trust me, most of my district is in the zone. The people who live there are like why the hell should we have to pay we already live here and I think that's how it's going to work so I can't I'll let you finish your sentence....