You're Invited To New York School For The Arts Open House November 2, It's A Hidden Gem In Our Backyard Says Roosevelt Island Artist

Roosevelt Island resident Lauren Blankstein reports:

I had been making art for many years prior to enrolling in a painting class at NYSA just before the pandemic.

“Always remember that the reason you initially started working is that there was something inside yourself you felt that if you could manifest in some way you would understand more about yourself and how you coexist with the rest of society.”

In addition to two expansive floors of spaces for classes (not to mention a massive library of art books), the school houses two galleries for curated shows and a floor dedicated to private studio spaces. New York School of the Arts is celebrating its 5th anniversary with an Open House November 2, 6-9pm.

