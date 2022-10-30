Sunday, October 30, 2022

You're Invited To New York School For The Arts Open House November 2, It's A Hidden Gem In Our Backyard Says Roosevelt Island Artist

Roosevelt Island resident Lauren Blankstein reports:

I am writing this post to share with my Roosevelt Island neighbors that there is a hidden gem in our proverbial backyard -- 62nd St. just east of 2nd Ave. -- which very few Islanders seem to know about. The New York School of the Arts (NYSA) is located in a beautiful renovated warehouse space offering a variety of painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking and mixed media classes.

I had been making art for many years prior to enrolling in a painting class at NYSA just before the pandemic. 

They saved my sanity when they opened for socially distanced studio-style classes in the fall of 2020. It wasn’t until then that I tapped into the depth of my creativity and began exploring what I really wanted to say with my work. There is a generosity and willingness among faculty to support each student’s unique practice and help them develop a language and voice. As a result, my work and practice transformed, and so to go deeper I enrolled in the school’s Arts Intensive Program which gives me dedicated studio space and more access to faculty and classes. The following quote by David Bowie beautifully sums up what I have learned and internalized:

“Always remember that the reason you initially started working is that there was something inside yourself you felt that if you could manifest in some way you would understand more about yourself and how you coexist with the rest of society.”

In addition to two expansive floors of spaces for classes (not to mention a massive library of art books), the school houses two galleries for curated shows and a floor dedicated to private studio spaces. New York School of the Arts is celebrating its 5th anniversary with an Open House November 2, 6-9pm. 

There will be art demonstrations, refreshments, an exhibition of faculty work and open studios of resident artists (including mine!). It’s a great opportunity to get a feel for what the school offers. I feel incredibly fortunate that this special place is so close to home.

For more information about the school.

To RSVP to the open house.

