Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Café At Cornell Tech Returns To Regular Hours, Check Out This Week's Menu For Breakfast, Grab & Go Specials, Daily Dish Hotline Items, Pizza Station, Salads, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More

As we are increasing prices we will be also enhancing our menus and the quality of our products.

For example, Grab-and-go sandwiches would go from 6.25 – 7 to 8 dollars for a bigger sandwich with enhanced proteins such as (chicken, steak, and more protein ounces in every sandwich)

Our daily hotline will now have dishes with a price range of 12- 16 dollars and be enhanced with the current bowl concepts, carving stations, world flavors, and partner restaurants.

And the prices in the coffee bar will go up across the board by about ten percent.

We look forward to serving our neighbors in the Roosevelt Island community.

We are open Monday thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.



See you soon at the Café.