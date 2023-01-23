RIOC PSD Chief Brown Discusses Roosevelt Island Public Safety Issues With RIRA PSC Committee During January 17 Meeting - RIOC Cancels Future Meetings With RIRA PSC, Disabled Motorgate Parking Fees, Shoplifting & 460 Main Street Building Problems Among Items Discussed

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown usually meets once a month with members of the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) to listen and discuss community issues and concerns.



This practice of the RIOC PSD Director meeting with the RIRA Public Safety Committee began in 2014 following discussions with former RIOC President Charlene Indelicato, former RIOC PSD Chief Jack McManus and RIRA PSC Chair Erin Feely-Nahem.

Chief Brown, who was Deputy PSD Chief under Chief McManus, has continued the practice of meeting with the RIRA PSC.

But not next month or afterwards either. RIOC has decided to discontinue meeting with the RIRA PSC.



During the January 17 RIRA PSC meeting, Chief Brown announced that he will no longer be meeting with the RIRA Public Safety committee. Instead, Chief Brown said that RIOC will be organizing it's own monthly in person Public Safety meeting at Good Shepherd Chapel.

This plan is another example of RIOC's new Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal plan to have RIOC:

Other issues discussed at the January 17 RIRA PSC meeting include:



RIOC's plan to begin charging fees for disabled people to use the Motorgate Parking garage. Several residents have been told this will start in February but when Chief Brown was asked if it was true, he said he did not know.

Review of 2022 crime

Shoplifting at Duane Reade

Building Vertical Patrols

PSD Staffing Levels

Quality of Life problems at 460 Main Street affordable housing building

January Grand Larceny and Assault

Parking/Loading and Unloading



Here's the discussion from the January 17 RIRA PSC meeting with Chief Brown.

