Roosevelt Island Tram Metro Card Machines Not Taking Credit Cards, Only Cash, For Weeks - Resident Asks If Any Plan To Fix Before 2024, MTA Says They Are Working With Verizon To Fix

A Roosevelt Island residents asked yesterday:

The metro card machines at the tram haven’t taken credit cards in weeks (?). Do you know anything? Any plans to fix them before 2024? ;) PSD will let anyone through the gate who asks.

The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse has been asking the MTA to fix the Tram Metro Card Machines too.

Hi Megan and thanks for reaching out. We'll get this escalated on our end to look into what's happening with the MetroCard Machines there. ^EL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 22, 2023

@NYCTSubway neither of the metrocard machines are working on the Roosevelt Island tram and no OMNY so NO WAY to access the tram if need to refill card - no sign on machines either. YOU SUCK!! — MARIDOG (@MarieFetzer) January 14, 2023

Just bring OMNY. — Just call me merchant ✪ (@mfanaobeba) January 25, 2023

Good afternoon. We are working with Verizon to get these machines back up and running again. We apologize for any inconvenience there. ^JP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 24, 2023

In response to my Tweet yesterday, the MTA says they are working with Verizon to get Metro Card machines fixed.

Comments on the Roosevelt Islander Instagram page are:

Utterly insane. Several instances of “coins only”, as well.

Ridiculous

It's unbelievable that the Tram still doesn't have the OMNY system installed. It's as if we come LAST in NYC. It causes unreasonable lines, at least on the Manhattan side. IT'S WAY PAST DUE. We're dealing with less than 10 turnstiles at 2 locations, why does it take so long???

The MTA reported last November that the Roosevelt Island Tram will be integrated with the Roosevelt Island Tram sometime in 2023.