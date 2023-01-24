Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Teen Players Performing Arthur Miller's The Crucible This Weekend, Get Your Tickets Now - Watch Video Interview With Playwright Arthur Miller And Learn Why He Wrote The Crucible

The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Teen Players are performing Arthur Miller's The Crucible this weekend.

According to MST&DA:

"Written in the early 1950s, Arthur Miller’s play "The Crucible" takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, during the 1692 Salem witch trials. This was a time when paranoia, hysteria, and deceit gripped the Puritan towns of New England. Miller captured the events in a riveting story that is now considered a modern classic in the theatre. He wrote it during the "Red Scare" of the 1950's and used the Salem witch trials as a metaphor for the "witch hunts" of communists in America.” - Thoughtco

Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. “A powerful drama.” —NY Times. “Strongly written.” —NY Daily News.