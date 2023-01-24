Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Teen Players Performing Arthur Miller's The Crucible This Weekend, Get Your Tickets Now - Watch Video Interview With Playwright Arthur Miller And Learn Why He Wrote The Crucible
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Teen Players are performing Arthur Miller's The Crucible this weekend.
THE CRUCIBLE by Arthur Miller
"Written in the early 1950s, Arthur Miller’s play "The Crucible" takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, during the 1692 Salem witch trials. This was a time when paranoia, hysteria, and deceit gripped the Puritan towns of New England. Miller captured the events in a riveting story that is now considered a modern classic in the theatre. He wrote it during the "Red Scare" of the 1950's and used the Salem witch trials as a metaphor for the "witch hunts" of communists in America.” - Thoughtco
Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. “A powerful drama.” —NY Times. “Strongly written.” —NY Daily News.
Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.
and from the PBS program American Masters.
