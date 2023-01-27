You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Opening Reception For "You Can Do This" Exhibition By Bob Buckley Saturday January 28 - Paintings Start A Conversation On Hate And Homelessness, Other Are Just Pretty Pictures To Get Out Of Unhealthy Space

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:

Robert Buckley is having his first solo exhibition at RIVAA Gallery. We look forward to welcoming you to this great opportunity to see a large body of his work.

He tries to start a conversation through his paintings. Hate and Homelessness are real and need to be talked about and dealt with in a positive way. Not all of his work holds a message. They are just pretty pictures to get him out of an unhealthy space. Creating is what gives his life purpose.

The opening reception will be on January 28th from 6-9 pm. At the RIVAA Gallery 527 Main Street Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

Wednesday Jan 25th- Sunday29th, Reception Jan 28th, 6-9 pm