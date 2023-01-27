Friday, January 27, 2023

You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Opening Reception For "You Can Do This" Exhibition By Bob Buckley Saturday January 28 - Paintings Start A Conversation On Hate And Homelessness, Other Are Just Pretty Pictures To Get Out Of Unhealthy Space

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery

Robert Buckley is having his first solo exhibition at RIVAA Gallery. We look forward to welcoming you to this great opportunity to see a large body of his work. 

Bob Buckley has been drawing and painting for a few years. He had basically given up everything from his mid-thirties to his mid-fifties. He did a sketch of Rainy Park for his girlfriend and for Christmas and his birthday, she gifted him a month of classes at the Art Students League. He has not looked back. He has exhibited in many groups shows around New York City. “You Can Do This” is his first solo show.

He tries to start a conversation through his paintings. Hate and Homelessness are real and need to be talked about and dealt with in a positive way. Not all of his work holds a message. They are just pretty pictures to get him out of an unhealthy space. Creating is what gives his life purpose.

The opening reception will be on January 28th from 6-9 pm. At the RIVAA Gallery 527 Main Street Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

Wednesday Jan 25th- Sunday29th, Reception Jan 28th, 6-9 pm

