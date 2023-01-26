RIOC Hosting Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park Redesign Community Presentation Friday Evening January 27- You're Invited And RIOC Says Your Input Is Valued

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) is hosting a Blackwell Park

redesign community presentation Friday evening, January 27, starting 6 PM at the Good Shepherd Chapel (543 Main Street)

Dear Roosevelt Island Community,

The historic Blackwell Park, located at the intersection of West Road and Main Street, is among the most utilized recreation spaces on Roosevelt Island. As the Island continues to develop, so has the need for public parks and other amenities. The increased demand highlights a glaring need to expand the existing playground area and green space within Blackwell Park. As RIOC celebrates over four decades of the storied Blackwell Park, it's known that the originally constructed area requires a transformative redesign to meet the current standards and is aligned with other New York City parks. In Phase I, RIOC announced an upgrade to the west parcel of the park, including a brand-new sidewalk, vibrant trees, fresh landscaping, and an open seating area outside of the New York Public Library.

As President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes recently announced, your input is at the forefront of the design phase. RIOC hopes to achieve the same results at the east parcel of Blackwell Park during Phase II. Areas of improvement include equipment upgrades to be ADA compliant, infrastructure updates including utility and drainage systems, and beautifying other highly frequented areas such as the pergola area, plaza pavement and fountain, water play area, basketball courts, hardscape, and landscape areas throughout. As RIOC moves forward with Phase II of Blackwell Park, your input is valued as it will provide the framework and direction for the Masterplan of the Blackwell Park project....

... RIOC will host a community presentation on Friday, 1/27 at The Chapel of Good Shepherd (543 Main Street) to have a discussion about the vision for Phase II of Blackwell Park.