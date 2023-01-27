Woman Assaulted And Found Unconscious Early Last Sunday Morning January 21 At Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel 22 North Loop Road Location On Cornell Tech Campus

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) 24 Hour Blotter:

01/21/23 – 0120 – 22 North Loop Road – Assault – EMS, NYPD, and PSD Responded – Report

22 North Loop road is the address of The Graduate Hotel and Panorama Room on the Cornell Tech campus.

On Tuesday January 24, I asked RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:

What were the circumstances regarding the Assault listed in the Public Safety Blotter below? Did an assault actually occur? Were there any injuries or weapons used?

There has been no response from RIOC.

In response to my inquiry, a NYPD spokesperson reported:

34 year old female aided found unconscious at the location. 911 was called. Aided has bruising to face and was removed to Cornell hospital for treatment. Aided does not know how she sustained injury.

A Graduate Roosevelt Island Hotel spokesperson adds:

We are aware of this very serious situation and are working closely with authorities as this remains an open investigation. The safety and well being of locals, guests and associates is our greatest priority at Graduate Roosevelt Island.

It's not clear if the incident occurred inside or outside the hotel.

Chief Brown participated in the January 17 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) meeting discussion about various community issues. Chief Brown advised the PSC that RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Communications VP Akeem Jamal will not allow him to attend future meetings but instead RIOC will conduct their own Public Safety meetings.

Watch video of the meeting here.