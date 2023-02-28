Meet Dr Kathy Grimm, Enjoy Mediterranean Eatery Food And Learn About Diets Like DASH & Mind At iDig2Learn In Person Bellies, Bins & Beauty Event March 1 - Celebrate Food And All That Goes With Growing And Preparing It

Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Chrisina Delfico reports:



Join iDig2Learn and friends for the upcoming March Bellies, Bins and Beauty events. Celebrate food and all that goes into growing and preparing it. RSVP is still open for three more events.

This Wednesday, March 1st gather for a taste of the Mediterranean plus guest Dr. Kathie Grimm who will enlighten us on keeping healthy and the differences between the MIND, DASH and Mediterranean diets.



We will share delicious food delivered in from our local ME - Mediterranean Eatery including Greek and Israelis salads, hummus and a selection of crispy chicken, falafel, shawarma and kofta pita wraps. If you have not RSVP'd please email us the event keyword DOC for the location of tomorrow evening's Roosevelt Island event.

Monday, March 6th come hear about a newly released cookbook in support of the United Nations with contributors from the Kitchen Connection Alliance as they share recipes good for planet and people gathered from chefs, farmers and indigenous peoples from over 75 countries and territories - even Antarctica!



Saturday, March 11th join the multi-talented restaurateur Beatrice Ajaero of Nneji restaurant who is on a journey to make West Africa food mainstream as we learn to make a grain called Fonio custom tailored to our taste.



to save your spot(s).

Remember to let us know how many are in your groups. All ages welcome.

Roosevelt Island location will be sent upon event confirmation.

Throughout these events we will also hear from GRIN about tips to return what came from the earth back to the earth by collecting food scraps for the local compost program. And for those that are considering donating their food scraps each Saturday on Roosevelt Island to boost the compost program to feed our neighborhood trees and flowers we will be gifting a few stylish kitchen countertop pails to provide the tools you need (while supplies last). Plus we will get updates on the local initiatives to restore beauty with tree planting, tree care and planting flowers regional to the area (pro tip: native plants support local pollinators - that's a good thing).

Thank you for being a part of iDig2Learn's Bellies, Bins and Beauty initiative! We are excited to learn more from expert neighbors and you on our journey to having a better understanding of food as healthy fuel, valuing all who grow and deliver it to us, as well as wasting less of it. And if you were not aware, Roosevelt Island's food scrap for compost program will hit a big milestone next month - 300,000 pounds of food scraps diverted from landfill, processed locally into compost and added back to our neighborhood soils through school, garden, landscaping and expanding of our urban tree canopy. A true win-win. Thanks to our DSNY Big Reuse partners and the local compost volunteers of Haki Compost Collective and residential participants we are up 1,000 pounds monthly from this same time last year.

This Bellies, Bins and Beauty series of events is made possible by a generous grant from NYS Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright and administered by the office of children and family services with support from Open Space Institute. Previous support from individual donors and the Citizens Committee for NYC and M&T Charitable Foundation has also supported this initiative. Thank you for your interest, support and participation. In our busy lives it is nice to reflect on all who grow it, travel it, prepare it to help sustain our life force.