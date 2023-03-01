Nightmare F Train Service Disruptions Coming To Roosevelt Island Starting May 1 Through October, Be Prepared For Major Transportation Problems - MTA Presenting Proposal Tonight At Manhattan Community Board 8 Transportation Committee Zoom Meeting, Sign Up To Attend
This evening, March 1, the Manhattan Community Board 8 Transportation Committee meeting will include a:
Presentation from the MTA/NYCT regarding the upcoming 63rd Street Line Direct Fixation Track Rehabilitation Project*
Sign up here to attend the Zoom meeting.
The major changes proposed by the MTA to be prepared for are only one way
Roosevelt Island F Train service
Get ready for the bad old days of long lines at the Roosevelt Island
and Manhattan Tram Stations
Roosevelt Island resident currently waiting on long line to get on the Roosevelt Island Tram shares this video. No Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan and only 1 Tram Cabin in service. @JulieMenin @SeawrightForNY @MTA @RIOCny @RiocCeo pic.twitter.com/oS7d7HbHeT— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 17, 2022
sometimes extending to 3rd Avenue.
According to the MTA's proposed plan:
no July 1 - August 11 Weekday Roosevelt Island F train service to and from
Manhattan although the R train will service Roosevelt Island on July 4,
no July 1 - August 11 Weekend F Train Service to and from Roosevelt
Island,
no July 1 - August 11 night F train service to and from Roosevelt Island,
no weekday August 12 - October 13 Roosevelt Island F Train service to
Manhattan,
and no weekend/night August 12-October 13 weekend/night Roosevelt Island F
Train service to Manhattan,
The MTA plans on providing free weekend and overnight shuttle bus service between Roosevelt Island and Queens Plaza subway station when F train service is out in both directions. Does not say anything about weekday bus shuttle service.
No idea if the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) will provide the Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan during the service interruptions.
The MTA details the 63 Street Direct Fixation Project Scope.
2008 Roosevelt Island Slingshot that was tested at Socrates Park in Long Island City for transportation off Roosevelt Island during the F train service disruptions?
Just missed by a little bit.
