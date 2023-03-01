Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Performing The Prom This Weekend, Tickets Were Sold Out But Due To High Demand Sunday Matinee Show Added

The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Adult Production Class is performing The Prom this weekend.



According to MST&DA:

Book & Lyrics by CHAD BEGUELIN

Book by BOB MARTIN

Music by MATTHEW SKLAR

Based on an original concept by JACK VIERTEL

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

The Prom is rated PG-13 for thematic elements, mature themes and some adult language.