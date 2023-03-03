Friday, March 3, 2023

You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Annual Vernissage Exhibition Opening Reception Saturday March 4 - You Can Join The RIVAA Artist Community Too

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery

The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVAA) is pleased to announce that it is once again time for Vernissage. Vernissage is RIVAA’s annual celebration of another year as part of the Roosevelt Island community. 

Whether you have been to our gallery before, or have never visited us, we would love to see you at our opening reception. Please join us on Saturday, March 4, from 6-9 PM. The exhibition will run from March 2-26, 2023, As with all of our exhibitions, it is free and ART IS FOR EVERYONE! so come visit us.

So come visit us at 527 Main Street.

"Vernissage" Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Sunday, March 26, 2023

Hours: Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am -5 pm

Wednesday/ Friday from 6-9 Pm Reception: Saturday, March 4th, 6-9 pm

You can join the RIVAA Gallery Community too.

Click here for RIVAA Gallery Membership info.

