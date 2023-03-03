You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Annual Vernissage Exhibition Opening Reception Saturday March 4 - You Can Join The RIVAA Artist Community Too

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery



The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVAA) is pleased to announce that it is once again time for Vernissage. Vernissage is RIVAA’s annual celebration of another year as part of the Roosevelt Island community.

So come visit us at 527 Main Street.

Hours: Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am -5 pm

Wednesday/ Friday from 6-9 Pm Reception: Saturday, March 4th, 6-9 pm