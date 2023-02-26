You're Invited To The Return Of Weill Cornell Medicine Postdoc Pub Talk At Roosevelt Island Nisi Restaurant Monday February 27 - Enjoy Lay Talks From Neighborhood Researchers On Adult Fertility And Measuring Food Insecurity

In 2019 and 2020, the Postdoctoral Association of Weill Cornell Medicine hosted a series of fun and very interesting Pub Talks at Roosevelt Island's Nisi Restaurant featuring a variety of researchers discussing the work being done in their labs. The Pub Talks were suspended during the Covid Pandemic but return tomorrow, 6:30 pm February 27 at Nisi Restaurant (549 Main Street).

The Roosevelt Island community is invited to meet our local neighborhood scientists and learn about some cutting edge medical research at tomorrow's Weill Cornell Post Docs Pub Talk at Nisi Restaurant.



Here's the intro to the last Post Docs Pub Talk from February 11, 2020.

More on past Pub Talks here.