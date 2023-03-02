DHCR Commissioner & RIOC Chairperson RuthAnne Visnauskas Says Recently Imposed Roosevelt Island Motorgate Parking Garage And Sportspark Rate Increases "Seem A Little Inconsistent" In Reply To Questions From Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright At State Budget Hearing Yesterday

As previously reported, NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright came out in support of Roosevelt Island residents objecting to the recent huge price increases announced by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) for use of the Sportspark recreational facility and the Motorgate Parking garage. On February 24, in response to my inquiry seeking comment, Ms Seawright replied:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation has dropped the latest in a series of increases for Roosevelt Islanders. The new Sportspark rates revealed yesterday by a 400% increase in a press release and without community input are shocking and unacceptable. I am calling on our Governor Hochul to intervene in the rate hikes pricing people out of Roosevelt Island. From parking to the pool, these hikes add insult to injury at an already consequential time for people’s pocketbooks.

During the March 1 NY State Senate Budget hearing, Ms Seawright raised the issue of Sportspark and Motorgate price increases with NYS Division of Housing & Community Renewal ( DHCR ) Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas who is also the Chairperson of RIOC.

Ms Seawright asked Ms Visnauskas:



... We sent a letter recently with some questions about the newly implemented Motorgate garage fee and we got back a very disappointing and unacceptable letter... What I would like to do is set up a work group to examine this... I would ask that you comment on the garage and the Sportspark...

Ms Visnauskas replied:

We would be happy to work with you on a Task Force and to have a larger conversation with the community about both the Parking and the Sports Center. We understand that it's a challenge and the rates seem a little inconsistent, so happy to work with you on it...

You can sign the petition protesting the RIOC Sportspark price hike here.

Also, during February 15 State Senate Hearing, Ms Seawright asked Mayor Adams about filling vacant RIOC Board seats.

Good job by Rebecca Seawright sticking up for Roosevelt Island residents.