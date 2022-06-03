"Lights Woke Us Up. Lots Of Fire Engines And Ambulances" Says Roosevelt Island Resident, FDNY Responds To Early Morning Fire At Riverwalk Park Today - Local RI Resident Red Cross Volunteer On Hand To Offer Assistance

Lights were flashing and sirens blasting early this morning at approximately 3:45 AM as the FDNY responded to a Roosevelt Island fire. Vern Harwood shares this photo

Image from Vern Harwood



and reports:

Lights woke us up. Lots of Fire Engines and ambulances.

According to a FDNY spokesperson, the fire was located in a 6th floor apartment at 460 Main Street, Riverwalk Park. FDNY arrived at approximately 3:35 AM and the fire was controlled by 4 AM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A Tipster shares this video

and adds:

I'm being told it started with a cigarette on a mattress.

The Riverwalk Park building management sent this email to residents today:

Dear Residents: There was a fire early this early morning in an apartment. Thankfully no one was injured. The fire department and staff are on the scene. The elevators were all recalled to the lobby floor while they assess the damage. There may be a delay in elevator service, therefore please plan accordingly. Our concierge team will be on site momentarily to assist with questions. Thank you for your understanding.

The 22 story building was without elevator service requiring residents to walk up and down the stairs until this afternoon when one elevator was back in service.

Roosevelt Island resident and American Red Cross Greater NY Region volunteer Frank Farance was on the scene at this morning's fire and reports:

Early this morning, the American Red Cross responded to an apartment fire in 460 Main Street. It appears the fire was caused by a tenant leaving a lit cigarette in bed, and then leaving the apartment. No one was injured. There was water damage from sprinklers and also in the apartment below. I was on the overnight shift and we respond to all 5 boroughs, but this time the job was on Roosevelt Island and I was part of the responding team.



Clothing/Food

Housing Assistance

Financial Assistance

Disaster Medical Services

Disaster Mental Health Services

Disaster Spiritual Care I've seen many kinds of fires, instigated by smoking, kitchen fires, appliances, portable space heaters, batteries, gas, electric, flammables, and such, with devastation and disruption for family and neighbors. Yet many of them are preventable.



The American Red Cross has program for FREE home smoke detector installation (free smoke detector, free installation). We will have a table at Roosevelt Island Day, so please stop by to pick up guides and information, answer your questions, and sign up for the free installation.



Looking forward to see y'all at Roosevelt Island Day.

Here's some of the

water damage

to the 6th floor

of Riverwalk Park.