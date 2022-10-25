You're Invited To A Roosevelt Island Artist Salon, The Subject Is Music And The Conversation Is With Classical Pianist/Advertising Legend Roy Eaton And Hip Hop Music Producer Vince Pierce Thursday October 27 At Good Shepherd Chapel Sanctuary

OPEN DOORS NYC Program Associate Alex Eshelman reports:



OPEN DOORS is sponsoring a series of free public salons hosted by Roosevelt Islander Thom Heyer. The premise is to bring together two island residents who are involved in a similar discipline of the Arts, but approach it in different ways. This will be the first of five salons which Thom will be presenting every two months, from now through June 2023. The first salon, entitled "The Subject is Music", will pair Roy Eaton: a classically trained pianist & composer with Vince Pierce: a spoken word/hip-hop musician and producer. Thom will be presenting his guests in an intimate setting with time for Q&A afterwards. Join them this coming Thursday, October 27th at 7pm at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. The event is FREE. Masks and hand sanitizer will be offered, but not mandatory.

This event is also available to join via Zoom if you're not in town or are unable to attend in person! You can join the call with this link or with the QR code on the flyer, full invitation below.

We really look forward to seeing everyone who can make it on Thursday! I'm really excited about these salons and think it'll be a cool atmosphere for us all to share. Feel free to bring friends along, I reiterate, this event is FREE!

See y'all soon, have a great week