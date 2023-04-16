National Institute Of Health Seeking Participants To Share Info With All Of Us Research Program - Roosevelt Island Residents Invited To Learn More In April 17 Virtual Information Session Presented By Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech and RI Senior Association

According to the National Institute Of Health's All Of Us Research program:

At the moment, health care is often one-size-fits-all. But imagine a future where your health care is tailored to you. We want to make that future possible. How? By creating a resource that allows researchers to conduct thousands of studies on health and disease. We expect the program to last at least 10 years, and we hope you’ll stick with us throughout the study....

All of Us participants from all over the country are learning more about their health. Learn how you can receive personalized 🧬DNA results when you #JoinAllofUs: https://t.co/fpoMV9JzFl #Reasons4Research pic.twitter.com/hZ0FKbg3c5 — AllofUsResearch (@AllofUsResearch) April 9, 2023

Roosevelt Island Residents are invited to learn more about the All Of Us Research Program.

According to Cornell Tech:

Join Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech & the Roosevelt Island Senior Association (RISA) for a virtual session to learn how All of Us plans to advance precision medicine to uncover paths toward delivering targeted medicine solutions – individualized prevention, treatment, and care – while keeping diversity as a core goal of the program.

The session will detail the enrollment process including enrollment progress to-date, the potential return of genetic results, how scientists can access the information, and how the program is insuring privacy. There is no obligation to join the program - simply attend to learn more about a research program happening in your community! Attendees will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the dedicated Q&A session. To learn more before the session, visit joinallofus.org. This event is FREE and open to the public We hope you will join us virtually! Monday, April 17 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Click here to register for the All Of Us Research Program Information Session.