Move Over Sundance And Tribeca, 2023 Roosevelt Island Film Festival Taking Place June 21-25 - Networking Party May 22 At Granny Annie's

Filmmakers and movie lovers are in for a real treat next month at the 3rd annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival. taking place June 21-25



According to the Roosevelt Island Film Festival:

Roosevelt Island Film Festival is dedicated to the discovery of American and International filmmakers from around the world. The festival seeks to discover, support, and inspire quality independent feature films and short films, showcasing exceptional work to audiences and highlighting the categories of Female Filmmaker, NYC Filmmaker, Comedy, and International Filmmaker.

There will also be panel discussions on various topics for independent filmmakers.

I spoke with Roosevelt Island Film Festival owner Toni Vitali earlier this week.

Ms Vitali reports that tickets for the Roosevelt Island Film Festival will go on sale June 1 and film submissions are accepted through May 31.

Tomorrow, May 22, is a RI Film Festival networking event at Granny Annie's (425 Main Street) from 6pm to 9:30 PM. If you're interested in attending the Film Festival, submitting a film or volunteering, please come by.



More info at the Roosevelt Island Film Festival website, Instagram Page and Film Submission Page.