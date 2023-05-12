RIOC And NYC Community Trust Announce Recipients Of 2023 Public Purpose Funds Today - $301Thousand In 2 Year Grants Awarded To 12 Roosevelt Island Non Profit Organizations

Emails and text messages arrived yesterday from local Roosevelt Island non-profit organizations reporting that they were informed about allocation of Roosevelt Island Public Purpose Fund grant awards to their organizations.

As one Roosevelt Island non profit organization leader reported:

I will be very curious what other groups received! In reality, New York City Community Trust (NYCT) does nothing in the award process. Yes, they interview the applicants and facilitate the distribution of award $$$. It is a group of selected people who review the applications and NYCT accepts their decisions. As you know, the names of this committee remain anonymous until after the process...

Another Roosevelt Island non profit leader added:

We don't know who the judges were so who knows how fair it was?

After receiving these comments, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Hyanes:

I understand that the Roosevelt Island Public purpose fund awards were announced to the recipients today. Please send me a copy of the groups awarded funds and the amounts. Please send me the names of the judges who selected the recipients and their qualifications for making the awards. In the interest of transparency, please send any evaluations used by the judges as reasons for their selections as the RIRA Public Purpose Funds committee did for many years.

Today, RIOC issued a press release on the Public Purpose Funds:

