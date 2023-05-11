Roosevelt Island Retail Update - Hudson Related Announces A New Discount/Hardware Store Coming To Main Street From Same Ownership As Wholesome Market

The long empty Roosevelt Island store at 563 Main Street, formerly occupied by the old newstand, will soon have a brand new retail tenant.

Residents have been asking for a hardware store since one was evicted in 2014 but that wait is almost over.

According to a Hudson Related Spokesperson today:



I am happy to announce that the same ownership team as Wholesome Market, is now opening a Discount/Hardware store similar to a Lot-Less location. They are currently fixturing the space and I will share an opening date as soon as I have one.

The new Discount/Hardware store makes the 4th Roosevelt Island store for the Wholesome ownership including the Market, Wine Store and Mexican Restaurant.