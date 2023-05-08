NY 1 Reporter Roger Clark Interviews Roosevelt Island Resident And Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi At The Southpoint Park Cat Sanctuary, Watch The Video

NY 1 reporter Roger Clark recently spoke with Roosevelt Island resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi at the Southpoint Park Cat Sanctuary. According to NY 1:

Rossana Ceruzzi has loved animals ever since she was a child growing up in Rome, Italy. So it's no surprise that every day, she pays a visit to the cat sanctuary she founded on Roosevelt Island. It's the largest of three cat sanctuaries run by the Wildlife Freedom Foundation. It all started when Ceruzzi moved to the island 23 years ago and found a population of abandoned cats living there....

Ready for some #Cats ? There’s a Cat Sanctuary on Roosevelt Island run by the @wffny - helping kitties get adopted and rehabilitating wildlife! #animals #NYC #WFF pic.twitter.com/LvWScbZtcB — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) May 5, 2023

Learn more about the Wildlife Freedom Foundation at their website and Instagram Page.

Ms Ceruzzi is a NY State Wildlife Animal Rehabilitator who has rescued many injured animals on Roosevelt Island including this hawk who flew into the side of Roosevelt Landings while chasing a pigeon for lunch in December 2021.



And here's an injured Kestrel bird Ms Ceruzzi rescued, brought back to health

and released.

You can learn more about cat adoption, volunteering and donating to the Roosevelt Island Wildlife Freedom Foundation.