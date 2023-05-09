Community Invited To Grand Opening Of Two New Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts Next To The Sportspark Recreational Facility Friday May 12

The two new Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts located outside of the Sportspark recreational facility

will open this Friday May 12.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Roosevelt Island Community: We are pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the new Pickleball Courts here on Roosevelt Island! Please join us on Friday, May 12th at 11 am for announcements, a ribbon cutting, and pickleball fun! The location will be behind the Sportspark facility at 250 Main Street New York, NY 10044. We look forward to seeing you then!

The Pickleball Courts are free, available on a first come, first serve basis and if there are players waiting, games are limited to 11 points.

Good job by Roosevelt Island residents and Pickleball players Vicki Feinmel and Lorraine Altman in advocating for the courts and RIOC for listening to and implementing this welcome community benefit.

Here's more on Pickleball.

Also, RIOC communications about the Pickleball Courts Grand Opening was among the topics of conversation at a meeting last night with Congressman Jerry Nadler. He looked a bit bewildered by the discussion.

The Sportspark recreational facility is scheduled to open Friday May 19.