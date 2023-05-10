Update On Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 Construction Progress From Hudson Related Developer David Kramer - It's Going Up Fast, New Floor Of Concrete Poured Every 3 Days, Watch The Interview

Developer Hudson Related began construction on the 28 story Roosevelt Island Southtown Riverwalk Building 9 in November of 2022.

I spoke with Hudson Related developer David Kramer last Monday at the building site about the construction progress. According to Mr Kramer,

... We're now at the exciting stage of concrete where we pour a new floor every three days, so a three-day cycle. We're pouring the fifth floor tomorrow, which is Tuesday May 9th and we're pouring the sixth floor Friday and so basically, if you think about every three business days, we're pouring a different floor. We're getting to the top floor at the end of August. We're assuming we're going to top out this project at the end summer, end of August.

Now this is sort of an exciting part of the construction where the concrete guys are really running the show and pouring a new floor every three days and they're followed behind by the plumbers, electricians, mechanicals and other subcontractors who will always be a few floors below where the concrete is poured....

.... Most important when we top out, we have a party and a Topping Out T Shirt...