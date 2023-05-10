Update On Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 Construction Progress From Hudson Related Developer David Kramer - It's Going Up Fast, New Floor Of Concrete Poured Every 3 Days, Watch The Interview
Developer Hudson Related began construction on the 28 story Roosevelt Island Southtown Riverwalk Building 9 in November of 2022.
I spoke with Hudson Related developer David Kramer last Monday at the building site about the construction progress. According to Mr Kramer,
... We're now at the exciting stage of concrete where we pour a new floor every three days, so a three-day cycle. We're pouring the fifth floor tomorrow, which is Tuesday May 9th and we're pouring the sixth floor Friday and so basically, if you think about every three business days, we're pouring a different floor. We're getting to the top floor at the end of August. We're assuming we're going to top out this project at the end summer, end of August.
Now this is sort of an exciting part of the construction where the concrete guys are really running the show and pouring a new floor every three days and they're followed behind by the plumbers, electricians, mechanicals and other subcontractors who will always be a few floors below where the concrete is poured....
.... Most important when we top out, we have a party and a Topping Out T Shirt...
Mr Kramer anticipates Riverwalk Building 9 being completed by the end of 2024, beginning of 2025.
Here's the full interview with Mr Kramer.
and a photo montage showing the progress of construction at the site.
... the lower eight floors of Riverwalk Building 9 will be acquired by Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital for workforce housing and the upper 19 floors will be market rate rental apartments.
Building 9 will have combined 7 thousand square feet of ground floor and below grade office space for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp with a separate entrance and signage....
... Hudson Related will create a Public Commons space between building 8 and 9 that will include a new dog run. picnic tables, grill stations, amphitheater steps, porch swings, hammocks and cherry grove as shown below....
More information on Hudson Related $187 million Riverwalk Building 9 project from this RIOC Memo
