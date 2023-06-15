Roosevelt Island Health, Wellness And Disability Fair Took Place Today At Good Shepherd Plaza - Over 30 Non Profits Bring Info To Residents And Vendors Say It Was Best Health Fair They've Been To

The Carter Burden Network (CBN) Roosevelt Island Older Adult Program and Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) hosted a Free Health, Wellness & Disabilities Fair today at Good Shepherd Plaza.

I spoke with organizers Wendy Hersh, President of RIDA, together with CBN Roosevelt Island Older Adult Program Executive Director Lisa Fernandez and Outreach Coordinator Yulisa Santana about today's fair.

There were over 30 non profit organizations providing information to Roosevelt Island residents today including these listed in the flyer.

Ms Hersh was told by several vendors that it was the best health fair they've been at.



Contact RIDA President Wendy Hersh or stop by CBN Roosevelt Island Older Adult Program center at 546 Main Street if you would like more info.