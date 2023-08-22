Roosevelt Island Back To School Backpack And School Supply Giveaway Sunday August 27 At Good Shepherd Plaza Hosted BY RIDA And RIOC

Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:

2023 Backpack Giveaway this Sunday, August 27th

Summer is drawing to a close and that means the school year is right around the corner!

Come join RlDA and RIOC/PSD for an evening of music, treats, and fun as we distribute free backpacks and school supplies to island residents.

This year’s Back to School Giveaway will be held at Good Shepherd Plaza on Sunday, August 27th, 2023, starting at 2PM. Please arrive no earlier than 1:30pm to begin lining up for the event. Children must be accompanied by a guardian. We look forward to seeing everyone this coming Sunday!