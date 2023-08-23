Roosevelt Island Subway Service Problems Keep Coming - Newly Installed Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station Elevator To Manhattan Bound Platform Out Of Service Until End Of October

As previously reported:

If that's not bad enough, there's currently no Roosevelt Island F Train elevator service from the station entrance to the Manhattan bound platform.

Yesterday I asked the MTA:

The newly installed Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Elevator to the Manhattan platform is out of service until the estimated date of October 31.

What is the cause of the elevator breakdown after only 2 months in operation? Are there similar breakdowns of other recently installed subway elevators?

What was the total cost of installing this new Roosevelt island elevator?

As you know, the 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project is beginning on August 28 with a Shuttle Train serving Roosevelt Island running on a single track.

Will the Roosevelt Island shuttle train run on the Track that has a working elevator to the platform so that elderly, disabled, parents with strollers and others who need an elevator will be able to access the shuttle train?