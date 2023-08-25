You're Invited To August 26 Opening Reception For Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery's "Echoes Of Home Exhibition" A Retrospective Exhibition Of Li Tang Community - Featuring 27 Asian Artists Showcasing An Array Of Paintings, Photography, Sculptures And Cutting Edge Digital Art
According to the
Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:
Echoes of Home is a celebration featuring twenty-seven Asian artists from the LiTang community. Through an array of paintings, photography, sculptures, and cutting-edge digital art, this exhibition unfolds a dialogue exploring the realms of identity, innovation, and unity.
Spanning from the vibrant streets of New York City to the glamorous landscapes of Los Angeles, and from the lively scenes of Atlanta to the indomitable spirit of Detroit, these artists have woven their diverse journeys into a dynamic tapestry of creativity. Together, they have created a collective portrait that captures how the influence of the Asian diaspora shapes the ever-evolving contemporary art world.
Exhibition Dates
August 26 - September 8, 2023
Opening Reception
August 26, 2023 4PM - 7PMLi Tang is a New York-based community dedicated to amplifying the creative voices of the contemporary Asian diaspora. Established in 2020, Li Tang aims to feature the works and talents of today’s most innovative Asian practitioners working in the varied fields of art and culture. https://www.litang.zon
Curators
Webson Ji and Huixian Dong
Artists
Cheng Gong, Zhiheng Gong, Ling Gui, Sun Young Kang, Doi Kim, Hannah Li, Sizhu Li, Xianglong Li, Xingze Li, Jesse Liu, Nix Liu Xin, Weihui Lu, Wendi Men, Paul Mok, Yukiko Nakashima, Megan Nugroho, Ami Park, Han Qin, Ji Shi, Broly Su, Suki Violet Su, Curry Sicong Tian, Jingyi Wang, Tong Wang, Jiannan Wu, Sunny B. Yazdani, Sophie Ruoyu Zhang
Gallery RIVAA is located at 527 Main Street.Gallery hours are:
More info on the Li Tang community at their website. and Instagram page.
Sunday: 11 am - 5 pm
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 6 pm - 9 pm
Thursday: 11 am - 5 pm
Friday: 6 pm - 9 pm
Saturday: 11 am - 5 pm
