You're Invited To August 26 Opening Reception For Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery's "Echoes Of Home Exhibition" A Retrospective Exhibition Of Li Tang Community - Featuring 27 Asian Artists Showcasing An Array Of Paintings, Photography, Sculptures And Cutting Edge Digital Art

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:



Spanning from the vibrant streets of New York City to the glamorous landscapes of Los Angeles, and from the lively scenes of Atlanta to the indomitable spirit of Detroit, these artists have woven their diverse journeys into a dynamic tapestry of creativity. Together, they have created a collective portrait that captures how the influence of the Asian diaspora shapes the ever-evolving contemporary art world.

Exhibition Dates

August 26 - September 8, 2023

Opening Reception

August 26, 2023 4PM - 7PM

Curators

Webson Ji and Huixian Dong

Artists

Cheng Gong, Zhiheng Gong, Ling Gui, Sun Young Kang, Doi Kim, Hannah Li, Sizhu Li, Xianglong Li, Xingze Li, Jesse Liu, Nix Liu Xin, Weihui Lu, Wendi Men, Paul Mok, Yukiko Nakashima, Megan Nugroho, Ami Park, Han Qin, Ji Shi, Broly Su, Suki Violet Su, Curry Sicong Tian, Jingyi Wang, Tong Wang, Jiannan Wu, Sunny B. Yazdani, Sophie Ruoyu Zhang