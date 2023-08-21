No Roosevelt Island F Train Evening & Overnight Service From Manhattan This Week Monday - Friday 9:45 PM To 5 AM - Be Prepared For Major Roosevelt Island Subway Service Disruptions For Next 6 Months

As previously reported, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service

at all this coming weekend and starting Monday August 28 Roosevelt Island F train service will be replaced with a Shuttle train service running only back and forth between Queensbridge/21 street, Roosevelt Island and 63r/Lexington Ave every 20 minutes between 5 AM and midnight.

Hi there, this is in preparation for upcoming planned work on the line.

You can find more info pertaining to the work here:https://t.co/oOwgInFSyq



More here on the upcoming Roosevelt Island subway service changes.