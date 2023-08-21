Monday, August 21, 2023

No Roosevelt Island F Train Evening & Overnight Service From Manhattan This Week Monday - Friday 9:45 PM To 5 AM - Be Prepared For Major Roosevelt Island Subway Service Disruptions For Next 6 Months

According to the MTA:

As previously reported, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service 

at all this coming weekend and starting Monday August 28 Roosevelt Island F train service will be replaced with a Shuttle train service running only back and forth between Queensbridge/21 street, Roosevelt Island and 63r/Lexington Ave every 20 minutes between 5 AM and midnight.

More here on the upcoming Roosevelt Island subway service changes.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:22:00 PM

Labels: , ,

