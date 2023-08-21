No Roosevelt Island F Train Evening & Overnight Service From Manhattan This Week Monday - Friday 9:45 PM To 5 AM - Be Prepared For Major Roosevelt Island Subway Service Disruptions For Next 6 Months
According to the MTA:
As previously reported, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service
Hi there, this is in preparation for upcoming planned work on the line.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2023
You can find more info pertaining to the work here:https://t.co/oOwgInFSyq
^EL
More here on the upcoming Roosevelt Island subway service changes.
