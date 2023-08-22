Roosevelt Island Four Freedoms Park Hosts AARP Celebration Of The 88th Anniversary Of FDR Signing Social Security Act With Illuminated Lighting Signage Showing "Social Security: You Earned It"

According to the Roosevelt Island Four Freedoms Park Conservancy:

Four Freedoms Park Conservancy hosts AARP for the celebration of the 88th Anniversary of Franklin D. Roosevelt signing the Social Security Act. The illumination was visible August 14th through 19th from the east side of Manhattan.

AARP adds:

... AARP New York is also sponsoring Adirondack Chairs, each featuring the “Social Security: You Earned It” campaign tagline, at Four Freedoms Park, plus an audio tour for park visitors during the fall featuring the FDR presidency and the signing into law of Social Security.

... AARP this summer launched its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of and highlight the importance of Social Security. Many Americans rely on Social Security income to cover living expenses and pay bills. But if Washington takes no action to restructure the program in the next decade, Social Security income could be cut by an average of $4,000 a year per recipient....

