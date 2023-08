Wimbledon Tennis Champion Elena Rybakina Spotted Practicing For US Open Yesterday At Roosevelt Island Racquet Club - Takes Photo With Local Girl Scouts, Their Mom Thanks Champ For Her Kindness And Wishes Her Victory At US Open

2022 Wimbledon Women's Tennis champion Elena Rybakina

was spotted practicing for this year's US Open Tennis Tournament at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club yesterday

After practiced inside yesterday at Roosevelt Island Racquet, back to Us Open.

One hour of training for Elena Rybakina and Veronika Kudermetova on Court 7 at 3pm local time🇺🇸 (9pm🇫🇷)#USOpen

📸kiaheiberg pic.twitter.com/dqDZh5JNAj — Sebastien G. (@sebsharfam) August 26, 2023

and doing a photo shoot on Roosevelt Island as the Tam passes by overhead in the background.

Elena Rybakina for a photoshoot at New York for Yonex#USOpen

📸: Yonex_usa pic.twitter.com/ESl8U3lwXV — Sebastien G. (@sebsharfam) August 26, 2023

She also posed for photographs with local Roosevelt Island girl scouts Leire and Itziar.

Elena Rybakina yesterday during her training at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.

Posing with fans#USOpen

📸: mikec_0322 + susydelcampo pic.twitter.com/monUY8rNo7 — Sebastien G. (@sebsharfam) August 26, 2023

Their mom, Susy del Campo Perea reports: