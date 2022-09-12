Are You Interested In Local Politics? 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Hosting Annual Roosevelt Island Meeting Wednesday September 14 At The Sanctuary, You're invited

Are you interested in Democratic Party politics and wish to meet like minded folks? If yes, the Four Freedoms Democratic Club is hosting its annual Roosevelt Island meeting Wednesday September 14, at The Sanctuary Events Space/Cafe (851 Main Street). and you're invited.



According to Kim Moscaritolo, Democratic District Leader from the 76th AD Part B:

The Four Freedoms Democratic Club is one of the largest and most active Democratic Clubs in Manhattan. We engage with local residents on issues that matter most to them, we campaign for Democratic candidates, both locally and around the country, and we hold regular events that allow members to socialize and meet their local elected officials. This month our guest will be Council Member Julie Menin, and we will be asking her specifically about the Council redistricting process, which we know is very important to residents of Roosevelt Island.

Proud to participate yet again in the Vote Blue Coalition. The 2020 buses were a blast so definitely sign up for this year too! https://t.co/2LndXcX80k — Four Freedoms Dems (@FourFreedomsNYC) September 6, 2022

RSVP here.

More info about the Four Freedoms Democratic Club available at their website.