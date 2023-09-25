Sponsored Post - Check Out Café At Cornell Tech September 25 Weekly Menu For Daily Hot Lunch Meals, Specialty Sandwiches, Breakfast Items, Pizza Station, Salads, Sushi, Coffee,Tea, Smoothies, Beer, Wine, Wifi & Wonderful Outdoor Patio Too

Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.



Bring your laptop if you wish. The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection

and great outdoor patio seating areas

to eat, relax and people watch too.

The Cafe is open Monday thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

More info at the Cornell Tech Café website and Instagram Page.

See you soon at the Cornell Tech Café.