Watch Video Of Peace Masters Concert Performance By Roosevelt Island Resident And Community Icon Roy Eaton - A Collection Of Works By J.S. Bach, Chopin, Joplin, Evans And Roy Too

It's been a rainy and dreary last few days so I hope this musical treat brightens the rest of your day.

Last July 15, Roosevelt Island Concerts, Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance and RIVAA Gallery joined together for an Evening Of Peace concert by our world renowned neighbor, musician and advertising legend, Roy Easton. According to Roosevelt Island Concerts:

Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association, Main Street Theater & Dance Alliance, and Roosevelt Island Concerts are joining forces to present a concert to honor our beloved friend and icon of our community, and to bask in the musicality with which he has touched our lives. Between his successes in both concert music and advertising, Roy Eaton’s life story is one of spiritual and creative triumph, overcoming significant difficulties and adversity. He attributes his success to the practice of meditation, and has crafted an enduring program that will bring that sense of peace back to Good Shepherd for an evening. On this program, "Peace Masters," you can expect to hear a collection of 10 short works by J.S. Bach, Frédéric Chopin, Scott Joplin, Bill Evans, and by Roy Eaton himself: Johann Sebastian-Bach/Ferruccio Busoni: Chorale Prelude No. 3, “Nun komm’ der Heiden Heiland,” BWV 659

Scott Joplin: Solace

Bill Evans: Peace Piece

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat Major, Op. 57

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 36

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 28

Frédéric Chopin: Fantasie-Impromptu in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 66

Roy Eaton: Psalm 2020

Roy Eaton: Variations on "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 1 in C Major from “The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1,” BWV 846

Enjoy Mr Eaton performing Peace Piece by Bill Evans



and Chopin's Berceuse in D-Flat Major, Op. 57.

Learn more about Roosevelt Island's Roy Eaton advertising career

as well as his struggles and successes which he described during this 2017 talk celebrating Black History Month at the Roosevelt Island Senior Center.