Wi-FI Problems Shut Down Both Roosevelt Island Tram Cabins Disrupting This Morning's Commute - Watch Video Of Tram Cabin Rocking And Shaking Last Night On Way From Manhattan To Roosevelt Island

At 6:23 this morning, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced both cabins of the Roosevelt Island Tram were out of service. According to RIOC:

Due to technical issues the Roosevelt Island tram is not operational at this time and until further notice. We will update when service resumes. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.

A Tipster reported that last night about 8 PM the The Roosevelt Island tram cabin was rocking and shaking back and forth on it's way from Manhattan over the East River as it approached the Roosevelt Island station before safely landing. The Tipster did not know if it had anything to do with the Tram being out of service this morning.



Good job by the Tram Operator keeping everybody calm.

Comments on Roosevelt Islander Instagram post about the incident included:

This had to be extremely scary for those passengers. The driver should be applauded for remaining calm so the passengers remained calm. So glad that the necessary safety precautions are being taken to make certain that the Tram remains a safe mode of transportation.

I’m fascinated with how unbothered the people on the video appear to be.

At 12:03 PM RIOC announced:

Roosevelt Island Tram service has been restored. There was a minor Wi-Fi issue disrupting onboard communications that has since been resolved. Both Tram cars are now running on their regular schedule. Thank you for your patience as we worked through these unforeseen technical issues.

Roosevelt Island resident Penny Gold adds:

I didn't expect to learn today that the Tram working is dependent on Wi-Fi, but here we are.

